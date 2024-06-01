[Watch] Virat Kohli begins training in New York ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Ace Team India batter Virat Kohli has kickstarted his preparations for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The mega event will be played in the West Indies and the USA, starting on June 1.

Kohli joined the Indian contingent in New York a few days later than the other members of the team. He spent time with his family after the completion of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before traveling to the USA. He had a stellar campaign with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He finished as the highest scorer with 741 runs in 15 games at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of almost 155.

The former Indian skipper landed in New York on May 31 and has begun his preparations for the T20 World Cup. While the rest of the Indian squad were busy with the warm-up game against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were seen jogging on the sidelines. Kohli was also seen waving at fans during the training session.

Kohli enjoys a stellar record in T20 World Cups. He has aggregated 1141 runs in 27 matches at a stellar average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30, including 14 half-centuries. The right-handed batter was the leading run-getter in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia with 296 runs in six matches at an average of 98.66.

"Without a left-hand batter, you will struggle, especially in a big game" - Irfan Pathan on Virat Kohli's batting slot

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan reckons that a left-handed batter will be crucial for Team India in the multi-nation event. He added that if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma don't open the innings it will open up a slot for a left-hander, which will come in handy in a big game.

“If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli open the innings, a left-arm spinner will come in straight away, and you need to counter that. Without a left-hand batter, you will struggle, especially in a big game,” Pathan said during a discussion on Star Sports.

"But if Virat bats at number 3, it opens the slot for Jaiswal. A right-hand, left-hand combination is crucial, especially when the ball is moving or spinning. Most teams have left-arm spinners who can take the ball away from right-handers. This is why you need a left-hander at the top of the order," he added.

