[Watch] Virat Kohli bowls in practice session before 2023 World Cup match against SL, Jasprit Bumrah acts as umpire

Virat Kohli worked on his bowling in the practice session before India's 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah acted as the umpire as Kohli bowled on the practice wicket.

Bumrah and Kohli were seen bowling in tandem just before the toss happened in the India vs Sri Lanka match. Bumrah nailed his yorkers, and Kohli tried to do the same.

A short clip from the practice session has gone viral on social media, where Kohli bowled a delivery and appealed to umpire Bumrah, who signaled it as a wide. A popular X user shared the video on her account and wrote:

"Bumrah gave it a wide."

Expand Tweet

Bumrah and Kohli have been teammates for a long time. The star Indian batter was even spotted replicating Bumrah's bowling style and celebration during a warm-up session in the 2019 World Cup.

Can Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah help India qualify for the 2023 World Cup semifinals?

India are playing their seventh match of the 2023 World Cup league stage against Sri Lanka right now in Mumbai. The Indian team have won each of their six matches so far in the competition. A win over Sri Lanka in today's match will help them seal their place in the semifinals.

Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. The islanders have made one change to their playing XI. They have left out Dhananjaya de Silva and picked Dushan Hemantha.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that he would have batted first had he won the toss. The hosts have decided against making any changes to the playing XI. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key to India's success.

You can follow the live scorecard of the match here.