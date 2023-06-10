[Watch] Virat Kohli catches Shubman Gill off guard with mischievous act in WTC final 2023

Virat Kohli caught his teammate Shubman Gill off guard with a mischievous act during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 between India and Australia. The incident took place during Australia's second innings when Kohli and Gill were fielding in the slip cordon for India.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are two of the best fielders in the Indian team. They have worked hard on their slip-catching skills, and both players stand in the slip cordon when the fast bowlers are bowling.

During the gap between the deliveries, the fielders often pull pranks on each other to keep the atmosphere light. Kohli decided to do the same with Gill during the second innings.



Can Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill help India win the ICC World Test Championship final 2023?

India started Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship final 2023 with a bang as Umesh Yadav dismissed the well-set Marnus Labuschagne before he could add any runs to his overnight score of 41.

Wicket-keeper Alex Carey has joined all-rounder Cameron Green in the middle. The two Australian players have added 27 runs for the sixth wicket so far. Australia have a 324-run lead in the second innings at the time of writing. They will aim to take the total past 400.

On the other hand, India will be keen to pick up the remaining five wickets quickly so that their target is smaller and they receive more time to chase it down. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will hold the key to India's success with the bat. Both batters were in sublime touch during IPL 2023, but could not score big in the first innings.

It will be interesting to see if India can make a comeback and win this Test match. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

