[Watch] Virat Kohli catches up with wife Anushka Sharma from afar as she is in quarantine

Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently caught up with his wife Anushka Sharma in the UAE. He could not meet her directly as she is currently undergoing quarantine. Kohli, on the other hand, is in the Indian bio bubble for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Due to these restrictions, the Indian skipper met his wife from afar and cheered her up with his antics. She will soon finish her quarantine and reunite with Virat Kohli in the bubble.

Anushka Sharma recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos of Virat Kohli. In the pictures, fans can see Kohli trying to converse with his wife from the balcony as well as the ground floor. She shared the following post and captioned it:

"Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life 💭 #OhWell , you get the point !"

"MS Dhoni will boost the morale of the team further" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli reckoned that the presence of MS Dhoni and his tactical acumen would further boost the morale of Team India at the World Cup. Speaking during the International Cricket Council's (ICC) captain's call, Virat Kohli opened up about the excitement surrounding Dhoni's comeback into the team set-up, albeit in a management role. He said:

"He's quite excited about getting back in this environment. He has always been a mentor for all of us when we were starting our careers at the time he played and now he has the same opportunity to continue the same again. Especially for the younger guys who are in the early stages of their careers, just the experience that he has gained over the years and having conversations with him about the game."

He added:

"He makes a difference when he is in a leadership role in any team, absolutely delighted to have him in this environment. He will certainly boost the morale of the team further."

MS Dhoni recently led the Chennai Super Kings side to a fourth IPL title in the UAE. The same three venues will host most of the upcoming T20 World Cup games.

