[Watch] Virat Kohli celebrates animatedly after Siraj dismisses Dimuth Karunaratne in IND vs SL Super 4 match

Virat Kohli displayed his aggression on the field with an animated celebration on Tuesday (September 12) after the dismissal of Dimuth Karunaratne in the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023.

India batted first and made 213 runs in 49.1 overs before Sri Lankan spinners took all ten wickets to bundle them out on a dry pitch. Jasprit Bumrah then continued from where he left off yesterday against Pakistan with yet another testing spell with the new ball. He picked up two wickets to reduce Sri Lanka to 25/2.

The onus was on Karunaratne to weather the storm and steer his side through a tricky phase. The veteran opener could not do that and departed in the next over on the same total after edging Mohammed Siraj's delivery into the hands of slip fielder Shubman Gill.

After the crucial wicket, Kohli let out a huge roar and punched in the air to celebrate aggressively. You can watch Virat Kohli's celebration after Karunaratne's wicket in the video below:

Virat Kohli scored only 3 (12) vs Sri Lanka after century yesterday

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli endured a batting failure Tuesday against Sri Lanka. Coming in at No. 3 in the 12th over, Kohli could only score three runs from 12 balls before he departed against youngster Dunith Wellalage. It is a rare failure for the 34-year-old batter in Colombo, where he hit centuries in his last 4 innings.

Reflecting on his match-winning knock after the 228-run win against Pakistan, Kohli said:

"I always prepare my game in the way that I can help the team in different ways, you don't get off to the start as you want to at times. KL and I are both conventional cricketers, we don't try fancy stuff. We can get a lot of purchase through good cricket shots. The partnership between me and KL was great, and these are good signs for Indian cricket. Great to see Rahul come back to ODI cricket the way he did today."