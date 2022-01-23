[Watch] Virat Kohli celebrates fifty with 'cradle' celebration as daughter Vamika makes first public appearance

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have worked hard to ensure their daughter Vamika stays out of the public glare.

But today, she made her first public appearance as she watched her father hit a fine half-century in the third ODI against South Africa in Cape Town.

Kohli brought up his second fifty of the series in the 25th over with a single and, with his daughter watching him live from the stands for the first time, marked the milestone by doing a "cradle" celebration.

Vamika, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month, was seen in Anushka's arms, cheering her father on.

Kohli took 63 deliveries to score his half-century, having been part of a 98-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan in India's chase of 288 as the visitors look to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash.

India in trouble despite Virat Kohli half-century

A brilliant century from Quinton de Kock (124 off 129) and a fine knock by Rassie van der Dussen (52 off 59) helped South Africa post 287 on the board.

Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets, while Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah took two apiece.

India were handed an early blow in their chase as Lungi Ngidi got KL Rahul to edge to the slips for 9 in the fifth over.

However, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan took over and absorbed the pressure, with both batters scoring their second half-centuries of the series.

But then Andile Phehlukwayo turned the momentum in favor of the hosts as he got Dhawan and Rishabh Pant in the same over.

Dhawan top-edged an attempted pull shot high in the air and fell for 61 off 73, while Pant mistimed his shot straight to the fielder at deep cover to go back to the pavilion for a golden duck.

Kohli then reached his half-century, but was soon to depart for 65 as he got a leading edge off Keshav Maharaj, with Temba Bavuma taking a good catch running back at cover.

India currently find themselves at 203/5, with Shreyas Iyer having been dismissed as well, and need 85 runs off 72 balls. The Men in Blue will depend on Suryakumar Yadav, who is on 36 off just 26 balls, to guide them home.

