Watch: Virat Kohli does the chainsaw celebration as Ravichandran Ashwin gets Joe Root out

Indian skipper Virat Kohli brought out the Dale Steyn-style 'chainsaw' celebration as Ravichandran Ashwin got his English opponent out on LBW.

Joe Root, playing on 17 from 36 balls, misjudged a full delivery by Ravichandran Ashwin. The English batsman could have easily smothered the ball on the front-foot but instead hung back and tried to tuck it on the on-side, allowing the ball to smack his front pad.

Root also read the line wrong and his indecision wasn't helped by the sharp turn extracted by Ravichandran Ashwin. Root knew this and shook his head as umpire Anil Chaudhary raised his finger after some contemplation.

The England captain begrudgingly went for a review as well. You can watch the full video uploaded by the BCCI here.

Besides Dale Steyn, Aussie speedster Brett Lee was also known for his chainsaw celebrations in his playing days, with many modern-day pacers trying to emulate it over the years.

Ravichandran Ashwin put India on top in Ahmedabad

While most fans were eager to see how the seamers execute their plans with the pink ball, it was the spinners who dominated the first session in Ahmedabad. After Ravichandran Ashwin picked up Joe Root's wicket, England were 74-3 in 21.5 overs.

Zak Crawley is the only visiting batsman who has looked comfortable against the Indian bowlers, making his 4th international half-century in the process. Crawley's opening partner Dom Sibley was the first to go in the innings. An Ishant Sharma delivery got the batsman caught at 2nd slip.

In a shrewd bowling change, Virat Kohli brought into the game Axar Patel in just the 7th over, ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin. Patel returned the skipper's faith in him by sending back Jonny Bairstow on the first ball of the over.

The second session will be tricky for England with the ball becoming difficult to spot during the twilight period. India will look to put their foot on the peddle and bowl out the visitors before the end of the day's play.