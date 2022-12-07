[WATCH] Virat Kohli chops on to Ebadot Hossain for 5 in 2nd ODI; Bangladesh pacer goes on a celebratory sprint

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for 5 in the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7. The Men in Blue suffered the major setback in the second over of their innings as they set about chasing a target of 272.

With Indian captain Rohit Sharma having hurt himself while fielding at slip, the visitors were forced to open their innings with Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli began his knock in confident fashion, striking the first ball of the innings from Mehidy Hasan Miraz for four.

The Indian batter, however, was forced to take the long walk back to the pavilion in the second over itself. Kohli attempted to pull a short ball from Bangladesh’s right-arm Ebadot, but his timing went completely awry.

All he managed was a thick bottom edge as the ball went on to uproot his off-stump. The elated bowler sprinted away in celebration as the home crowd went wild and then brought out his signature salute.

Team India suffered a double blow as Dhawan (8) was sent back by left-armer Mustafizur Rahman with an absolute ripper. The ball climbed from a short of a length area towards the batter’s rib cage.

Dhawan was caught completely unaware. In the end, he was in no man’s land and sliced a catch to point. The southpaw’s departure left the visitors in big trouble at 13/2 in the third over.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz ton lifts Bangladesh to 271/7

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz proved to be the thorn in India’s flesh for the second game in a row. He struck 100* off 83 balls, his maiden one-day ton, as Bangladesh recovered from 69/6 to post 271/7.

Mehidy struck eight fours and four sixes in his fabulous knock and featured in a superb 148-run stand for the seventh wicket with veteran batter Mahmudullah, who contributed a patient 77 off 96 balls.

Bangladesh's end was in stark contrast to their start. Batting first after winning the toss in the second ODI in Dhaka, they lost six wickets for only 69 runs by the end of the 19th over.

Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar was the standout bowler for the visitors with figures of 3/37.

