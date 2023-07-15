[Watch] Virat Kohli dances while fielding during Day 3 of 1st Test between India and West Indies

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli showcased his dance moves on the field on Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica. It is not the first instance of Kohli dancing on the field, as he has done it a couple of times in the past to entertain the viewers and fans in attendance at the stadium.

India are in a commanding position in the Test as they declared their first innings on 421/5 in the second session on Friday after securing a solid lead of 271 runs.

Kohli hit a fine half-century in the first session and looked good for a big score. However, he fell on 76 just after the lunch break, much to the disappointment of his fans. Rahkeem Cornwall brought an end to his watchful stay at the crease with a wonderful delivery.

Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin then got into action quickly and triggered a top-order collapse for West Indies to dent their chances further in the contest. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, ensured the spirits of the players and fans stayed high by performing some fun dance moves in between.

I know that Virat Kohli will definitely score runs because of the mental frame he is in currently: Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma recently revealed that Virat Kohli is in a better frame of mind currently and it will result in him scoring a healthy amount of runs. During a discussion on JioCinema, Ishant shed light on the importance of senior players putting on consistent performances, saying:

"The most important thing is that if you are a senior player, you will first have to score your own runs or else the juniors will also ask what is the point of you being a senior. However, I know that Virat Kohli will definitely score runs because of the mental frame he is in currently and the way he is batting."

Ishant added:

"When young boys came into our team, like Rishabh Pant or someone else, he never told them how to play in a particular situation. He always said that they should stick to their technique and should play the way they feel. If your captain backs you, it becomes a very important thing as a player."

Though Kohli scored a half-century in the first innings for India in the ongoing Test, he had to battle hard, scoring at a lower strike-rate than usual. He was also dropped twice in the innings. Time will tell whether Ishant Sharma is right about his teammate.