[Watch] Virat Kohli dances to 'Moye Moye' after IND vs AFG 3rd T20I goes down to Super Over

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli seemed to be in a jovial mood during the recently concluded third T20I against Afghanistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

While it was a dead rubber, the contest still enthralled viewers, ending in a double Super Over finish. Afghanistan scored 18 runs off the final over to match India's total of 212.

After the match was tied, the DJ at the stadium played 'Moye Moye', a song which has gone viral on social media. Kohli was spotted enjoying the number and hilariously grooving to it.

Here's a clip of Virat Kohli's dance:

Interestingly, even the first Super Over ended in a tie, with both teams finishing on 16 runs. India ultimately sealed victory, winning the second Super Over by defending a 12-run target.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in the 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan

Team India's Virat Kohli returned to the T20I team after a gap of 14 months. He was named in the squad for the three-match home series against Afghanistan.

The seasoned campaigner did not partake in any T20I matches in 2023. He focused on the other two formats because of the 50-over World Cup and the World Test Championship final.

With the 2024 T20 World Cup just around the corner, the Indian team management went back to Kohli, who has been the side's lynchpin across formats over the years.

He showed great intent in his comeback game, upping the ante right from the start. Kohli scored 28 runs off just 16 balls at a strike rate of 181.25 in the second T20I.

However, he failed to come up with a similar performance in the third and final fixture. The 35-year-old was dismissed for a golden duck while trying to attack the very first ball he faced.

Kohli will next be seen in action during India's upcoming five-match home Test series against England. The first Test will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from January 25 to 29.

