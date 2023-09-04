[Watch] Virat Kohli dances to Nepali song 'Kutu Ma Kutu' during Asia Cup 2023 match

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted dancing to famous Nepali song 'Kutu Ma Kutu' during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal on Monday (September 4). Kohli has a habit of shaking a leg on the field to keep his nerves calm, and playing his first match against Nepal, he decided to dance to Nepali music.

Kutu Ma Kutu is one of the most well-known Nepali songs. The music video of this song was uploaded six years ago on YouTube. So far, this video has received a whopping 193 million views on the platform.

The DJ at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium played the song during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal. A fan captured the moment when Virat Kohli was dancing and shared the clip on X.

The Nepalese fans are having the time of their lives at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. It is the first-ever men's international cricket match between India and Nepal at the senior level. Nepal got off to a great start and raced to 65 in the powerplay overs. However, their innings has slowed down after the fall of opener Kushal Bhurtel's wicket.

Virat Kohli dropped a catch of Aasif Sheikh early in the match

Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj almost dismissed the two Nepal openers in the first seven balls of the match. Shami first got the outside edge of Bhurtel's bat, but Shreyas Iyer failed to grab the catch in the slip cordon.

On the next ball, Aasif Sheikh mistimed a ball from Mohammed Siraj towards the short cover fielder Virat Kohli. Virat tried to complete the catch, but the jump was not timed to perfection, and he dropped it. Aasif is still batting in the middle, having scored 45 runs off 76 balls at the time of writing.

