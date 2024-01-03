[Watch] Virat Kohli edges Kagiso Rabada to slip cordon for 46 on Day 1 of IND vs SA 2nd Test

Team India's talisman Virat Kohli followed suit as wickets kept tumbling after tea on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. The right-handed batter had top-scored with 46, but Kagiso Rabada got the better of him eventually.

The dismissal occurred in the 35th over of the innings as Rabada sent down a length ball outside the channel. The former Indian captain fiddled his bat at it and got an edge as Aiden Markram took a diving catch. Kohli waited to check whether it was a clean catch, but the umpires ruled it out.

Kohli, who was the standout batter for India in the 1st Test at Centurion amid an innings loss for the tourists, played some exquisite shots during his stay. The most notable shot was him smashing Proteas' strike bowler Kagiso Rabada for a massive six over mid-wicket.

20 wickets fall on Day 1 as Team India take handy 98-run lead

Lungi Ngidi bowled an outstanding 2nd spell. (Credits: Twitter)

The ongoing Test in Cape Town has moved extremely fast from the outset as Mohammed Siraj spearheaded with six wickets to bowl the home side out for 55 in just 23.2 overs. Kyle Verreyne top-scored with 15 and was one of only two batters alongside David Bedingham to reach double-figures.

In reply, the visiting side were in a comfortable position despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Kohli managed to get starts, but failed to convert them into substantial scores. The visitors also recorded six ducks as they collapsed from 153/4 to 153 all out in two overs.

As for the Proteas, Marco Jansen went wicketless, but Rabada, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi took three wickets each.

It remains to be seen if the ongoing Test becomes the first to be finished within a day. The shortest Test in the format's 140-year history finished inside two days.

