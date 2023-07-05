[Watch] Virat Kohli dismissed cheaply by Jaydev Unadkat in practice game ahead of WI Tests

Virat Kohli did not have a memorable outing in his first competitive contest of the ongoing West Indies tour. Team India players began preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies with an intra-squad practice match on Wednesday.

In the contest, Kohli's old habit of chasing outside off-stump deliveries came back to haunt him as it resulted in his dismissal. The stalwart could only score a couple of runs in the game before departing.

After bowling over the wicket for a few deliveries initially, Jaydev Unadkat switched to around the wicket and bowled a good length outside off-stump. Virat Kohli played at it with hard hands and gave a simple catch to the slip fielder.

You can watch Kohli's dismissal in the below video (At 11 minutes)

Kohli has been in ordinary form in Test cricket over the past few years. Across 23 Tests over the course of the last three years, he has scored 1,239 runs at an average of 31.76, including six half-centuries and a solitary century.

The lonely hundred was scored against Australia in March this year. The Indian batsman will be eager to regain his consistent scoring batting form in his favorite format during the upcoming series.

Complete schedule of Team India's tour of West Indies 2023 (All timings in IST)

July 12- July 16: 1st Test, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica (7:30 pm)

July 20-Jul 24: 2nd Test, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad (7:30 pm)

July 27: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 pm)

July 29: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 pm)

August 1: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (7:00 pm)

August 3: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (8:00 pm)

August 6: 2nd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm)

August 8: 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm)

August 12: 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm)

August 13: 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm)

