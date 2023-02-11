[Watch] Virat Kohli drops a dolly at slip to give David Warner another chance in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch to hand David Warner a reprieve in the first Test between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday, February 11.

The incident took place in the sixth over of Australia's second innings. Ravichandran Ashwin flighted a ball and pitched it in the good length region, which Warner tried to play on the front foot.

The ball hit the outside edge at a very good height and Kohli made a mess out of the catch. He didn't have to move much but it hit him around the wrist area and India missed out on an easy opportunity. This was Kohli's third drop of the match.

Watch the clip here:

However, the dropped catch didn't cost India much as Ashwin got the better of Warner in the 14th over. The Aussie could only muster 10 runs off 41 deliveries, including two boundaries.

At the time of writing, the Aussies were 42/4 with all top-order batters back in the hut. Senior off-spinner Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India, picking up three wickets while Ravindra Jadeja scalped one.

They currently trail by 181 runs and are staring at an innings defeat to start the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India secure a good lead despite Virat Kohli's failure with the bat

In response to Australia's 177 in the first essay, Rohit Sharma got the home side off to a flying start with a 100-run knock. However, a middle-order collapse put India in a spot of bother before Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel bailed the team out of danger.

BCCI @BCCI



Captain @ImRo45 led from the front with a magnificent century as he becomes #TeamIndia's Top Performer from the first innings

The duo stitched together a record 88-run partnership for the eighth wicket, with both players registering half-centuries. Mohammed Shami also chipped in with a handy contribution of 37 off 47 deliveries to take India's lead over 200. Axar was the last batter to get out after a well-made 84, with the help of 10 boundaries and one six.

Debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, returning with a seven-wicket haul.

