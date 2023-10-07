[Watch] Virat Kohli engages in an intense fielding practice session ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup clash 

Senior Team India player Virat Kohli was recently seen engaging in an intense catching drill at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of their opening match of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia on Sunday, October 8, to kick off their campaign.

Kohli has been in wonderful form in ODIs this year, amassing 612 runs across 16 matches so far at an average of 55.63, including three centuries and two fifties.

Kohli is one of the two players along with Ravichandran Ashwin, who are still active in the Indian squad that won the World Cup in 2011 at home. He is expected to play a significant role as the hosts look to lift their third World Cup title.

He is putting in hard yards in the nets to be at his best in the World Cup. A fan recently shared a small clip on X to give a glimpse of his fielding practice session ahead of the Australia match.

You can watch Virat Kohli's catching practice in the video below:

Expand Tweet

He’s calmed down a little bit, maybe it’s having a child and starting a family: Usman Khawaja about Virat Kohli

Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja recently opened up about his experience of watching Indian cricket over the years. He felt that their style of play seemed placid earlier, but it changed after the younger generation came in, especially after Virat Kohli became the captain.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Khawaja said:

"When I watched them as a kid, (India) always seemed very placid … but the younger generation plays it differently. They play the game still respectfully, but they’re not afraid to back down from a fight. Particularly when Virat Kohli was captain, he brought that in. I enjoy watching him play more than ever now because he still plays it hard, but he also has a joke on the field, even when we play against him."

Khawaja continued:

"He’s calmed down a little bit, maybe it’s having a child and starting a family, but this is probably my most enjoyable Virat in my opinion, because he’s still a gun. Everyone loves watching them play, everyone loves playing against them, but also everyone loves beating them too."

Can Virat Kohli help India lift the World Cup at home? Let us know in the comment section.