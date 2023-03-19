[Watch] Virat Kohli falls prey to perfect in-swinger from Nathan Ellis, gets LBW out once again in IND vs AUS ODI series

Virat Kohli was once again leg before wicket (lbw) out in the second ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19. He looked good for his 31 off 35 balls, which included four boundaries before he fell prey to Nathan Ellis.

The incident took place in the 16th over when Ellis bowled a fuller-length delivery, which nipped back in towards the right-hander. Kohli tried to clip it across the line but missed it completely. He was struck on the pads in front of the middle stump.

After a discussion with his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli decided not to review the decision.

Watch Virat Kohli's dismissal below:

With the dismissal, Kohli continued the trend of giving away his wickets to new players in the ongoing Australian tour of India.

The former India captain was previously lbw out by Mitchell Starc in the first ODI, which India won by five wickets.

With Virat Kohli’s dismissal, Ellis put Australia in a commanding position as India were reduced to 71/6 in 15.2 overs.

Team India were eventually bowled out for 117 in 26 overs, courtesy of Mitchell Starc's fifer. Meanwhile, Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



India in huge trouble at 6-71 Now Kohli departs lbw as Ellis strikes with his second ball!India in huge trouble at 6-71 #INDvAUS Now Kohli departs lbw as Ellis strikes with his second ball!India in huge trouble at 6-71 #INDvAUS

Follow the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live score here.

Virat Kohli continues flop show in ODIs ahead of 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli has failed to live up to expectations since the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. He has failed to score a half-century in the last five ODIs, scoring 90 runs in five games.

The right-hander returned with figures of eight, 11 and 36 in the three ODIs against the Blackcaps and followed it up with four and 31 in the ongoing three-match series against the Aussies.

Kohli, however, scored 113, four and 166* in three ODIs against Sri Lanka in January, which India won 3-0.

The 34-year-old also scored 186 in the recently concluded fourth Test against Australia but failed to carry his form in the white-ball format. He will next be in action against the Aussies in the third ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

Poll : 0 votes