[Watch] Virat Kohli finally meets Joshua Da Silva's mother after viral stump mic comment

Star batter Virat Kohli made the day of one of his fans who was none other than West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother. Da Silva, during Day 1 of the ongoing Test in Trinidad, was heard on the stump mic talking about how big a Kohli fan his mother is.

Here's what the wicketkeeper told the short-leg fielder as per the stump mic:

"My mom told me on the phone that she’s coming to see Virat and not me. That's literally what my mom said. I couldn’t believe it. I don't blame her to be honest. She's right up there watching."

In a video posted by BCCI, Joshua Da Silva was seen explaining how he thought his stump mic comment could go viral. He also spoke about how he took the opportunity to ask Virat Kohli if the latter could meet his mother when the players were sitting in the team bus.

The video further showed how Kohli obliged Da Silva's request and met his mother. Here's the video:

Milestones are going to mean nothing in 15-20 years: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored his 29th Test hundred on Day 2 of the Trinidad Test and it was special because it was also his 500th game for India. However, speaking to the host broadcaster after the end of play that day, Kohli explained why he doesn't look too much into the landmarks and milestones.

On this, he stated:

“These stats and milestones, if I do them in a situation where the team needs me, for me that's more special than just ticking the numbers. Honestly, it is going to mean nothing in 15-20 years. It is what impact you left on the field which is more special for me and for the team."

Kohli's hundred did put India in a dominant position, but the West Indies batting showed resistance on Day 3 and will need to continue the same on Day 4 to ensure they don't let the visitors into the driver's seat to make it 2-0.