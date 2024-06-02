[Watch] Virat Kohli flaunts his six-pack abs during practice session ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup 2024

Team India's batting star Virat Kohli's sparked quite the roar from fans at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday ahead of the warm-up match against Bangladesh. What caught fans' attention was Kohli's six pack as the video of the same emerged on social media.

During a practice session, 35-year-old Kohli was spotted flaunting his six-pack as fans went berserk on social media. The right-handed batter has set the benchmark for fitness for everyone in world cricket and is one of the best when it comes to running between the wickets and shifting through the gears in his innings.

Watch the clip here:

Having joined the squad barely 24 hours ago, the management decided to rest Virat Kohli from the practice fixture against Bangladesh.

"Virat has just arrived yesterday, he's going to miss out," Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed at the toss.

Neverthelss, the Delhi-born cricketer has been in sensational form, notably winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2024 with 741 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Team India register massive victory in their lone warm-up match despite Virat Kohli's absence

Team India. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Men in Blue beat Bangladesh comfortably in the practice match in New York. Rohit Sharma chose to bat after winning the toss, but the captain perished for a 19-ball 23. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 53 off 32 deliveries, while there were also contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya as the duo hit a quickfire 31 and 40, respectively. India made 182/5 in their stipulated 20 overs.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube took two scalps each. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel picked up one wicket apiece as the inaugural T20 champions won by 60 runs.

Rohit Sharma and company will open their campaign on June 5 against Ireland in New York.

