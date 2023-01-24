[WATCH] Virat Kohli gets out cheaply after getting a start in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli failed to convert his start in the final ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. The former Indian skipper departed after a well-made 36 off 27 deliveries.

The stage was set for Kohli to take down the Kiwi bowlers after the opening batters set the perfect platform. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored hundreds to stitch together a 212-run partnership for the first wicket.

Kohli got off to a swashbuckling start, hitting a six off the second ball of the over. He also struck a couple of boundaries before perishing, giving a simple catch to Finn Allen. A full delivery from Jacob Duffy was in the slot for the ace batter to dispatch it over the mid-on fielder. However, he failed to connect properly and gave a simple catch.

Kohli looked gutted and was seen nodding his head on his way back to the dressing room.

Meanwhile, after a superlative campaign in the three-match home ODI series against Sri Lanka, Kohli had a sub-par campaign in the ongoing rubber. After managing scores of eight and 11 in the first two games, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter could only muster 36 runs in the final ODI of the series.

India post 385 runs after being asked to bat first

Rohit and Gill gave India a brisk start after Kiwi skipper Tom Latham asked India to bat first. Both openers notched up centuries to put the hosts on top with a 212-run partnership in 26.1 overs.

At one stage it looked like the Men in Blue would easily cross the 400-run mark, but the New Zealand bowlers did exceedingly well to put stem the flow of runs by picking up important wickets at regular intervals.

However, Hardik Pandya produced a late blitz in the final five overs to take the score to 385. The ace all-rounder smashed a quickfire 54 off 38 deliveries, a knock laced with three boundaries and as many sixes.

It remains to be seen if the Blackcaps manage to chase down the target and end the series with a win.

