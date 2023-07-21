[Watch] Virat Kohli gets run out on 121 after Alzarri Joseph's direct hit in 2nd Test vs WI

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli starred with the bat in his 500th international outing, notching up his 29th century on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval.

Kohli showcased excellent composure, toiling hard for 206 balls for his 121. His spectacular knock came to an end in the 99th over of the Indian innings, courtesy of Alzarri Joseph's sharp throw.

Virat Kohli tried to defend a delivery from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican. However, he could only manage to get an inside edge that went towards Joseph at square leg. The fielder dished out a direct hit at the bowler's end, and Kohli was found short of his crease.

Notably, Kohli is considered one of the quickest runners in world cricket. This was only the third time that he was run out in his 111-match Test career.

The wicket ended Kohli's partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. The two batters added 159 runs for the fifth wicket to put the Men in Blue in a commanding position.

"Stealing doubles since 2012" - Virat Kohli's cheeky remark caught by the stump mic on Day 1

Virat Kohli was in his zone on the opening day of the ongoing second Test in Trinidad. Interestingly, the senior batter was also spotted making a cheeky comment after the 72nd over of the Indian innings.

The former India captain was heard reminding the West Indies of his ability to convert singles into doubles. A video of the incident was shared by a user on Twitter and has since gone viral on social media.

He was heard saying:

"Stealing doubles since 2012."

Kohli has looked in brilliant form so far in the two-match series. He played a crucial 76-run knock in the first Test and followed it up with a stunning century in the second and final fixture.