[Watch] Virat Kohli gives pep talk ahead of final session in Rohit Sharma's absence on Day 2 of IND vs SA 1st Test

Former India captain Virat Kohli stepped up to deliver a pep talk during the team huddle ahead of the final session on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Skipper Rohit Sharma appeared to be in the dugout after tea, and in his absence, Virat Kohli was seen uplifting the spirits of his teammates prior to the crucial session. You can watch the video of the star batter giving Indian players a pep talk below:

Expand Tweet

After being asked to bat first, India registered a 245-run total in the first innings on the challenging surface. While the South African pacers dominated the proceedings for the most part on the opening day, KL Rahul's gutsy 101-run knock helped the visitors post a decent score.

South Africa had the upper hand at Tea on Day 2, courtesy of skipper Dean Elgar's 14th Test ton. They were 194/3 in 49 overs at the break, trailing India by just 51 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets in quick succession after Virat Kohli's Stuart Borad-esque bail trick on Day 2

On the second day of the ongoing Test series opener, Virat Kohli garnered a lot of attention for his Stuart Borad-like bail trick. He was seen swapping the bails at the top of the stumps.

The trick brought some luck to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who had remained wicketless until that point. The speedster dismissed Tony de Zorzia for 28 in the 29th over.

The 93-run partnership between Tony de Zorzia and Dean Elgar came to an end as Bumrah was able to catch the outside edge of the southpaw's ball. The ball went towards the third slip, and Yashashvi Jaiswal completed the formalities.

Expand Tweet

Bumrah struck again in the 31st over, sending back Keegan Petersen. The batter departed after scoring just two runs. He got out after getting a thick inside edge that crashed onto the stumps.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App