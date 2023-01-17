[WATCH] Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and other Indian cricketers arrive in Hyderabad ahead of 1st ODI against New Zealand

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and other Indian cricketers have landed in Hyderabad for the first ODI of the upcoming series against New Zealand. Host broadcaster Star Sports uploaded a video clip of the Men in Blue's arrival in Hyderabad city on Instagram last night.

India faced Sri Lanka in the final ODI of their series last Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The Men in Blue do not have a long break now as they will take the field at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday in the first ODI against New Zealand.

The Indian stars took a flight to Hyderabad yesterday, and here is the video of their arrival at the airport:

New Zealand will present a tougher challenge to India than Sri Lanka because the Blackcaps are coming off a 2-1 series win over Pakistan. Besides, the Kiwis defeated the Men in Blue in a three-match ODI series just two months ago, while India have not won a single ODI match against the Kiwis since February 2019.

Will Virat Kohli continue his top form in the series against New Zealand?

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1 (Image: Getty)

Virat Kohli did not play in the previous ODI series against New Zealand two months ago, but he is in great touch right now. The star Indian batter recorded two centuries in three ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Kohli seems to have regained his form now, and it will be exciting to see how he performs against the Blackcaps. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on captain Rohit Sharma, who got off to promising starts in the series against the Lankan team but could not end his drought of centuries in the ODI format.

Shubman Gill was impressive against Sri Lanka and will be keen to continue the rich vein of form.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes