[Watch] Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf embrace each other during a practice session on the eve of IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2023

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf met each other during a practice session on Friday (September 1) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. India and Pakistan will square off in the 3rd match of Asia Cup 2023 at the same venue on Saturday.

Players from both sides practiced under the lights on the eve of the high-octane match where Kohli and Rauf's paths crossed during the session. The duo cordially embraced each other and had a hearty laugh. It was a high-intensity battle on the field when they last met each other on the field last year at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the 2022 T20 World Cup match on October 23, Virat Kohli scripted a sensational comeback for India by hitting two sixes off the final two balls of the 19th over bowled by Haris Rauf in that game. India needed 28 runs from eight balls before those two deliveries. Riding on the momentum, Men in Blue went on to win the game.

After that iconic on-field battle, Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf met again on Friday ahead of their clash in Asia Cup 2023.

You can watch the duo's meet-up in the video below:

"That is one aspect that is going to help him big time"- Sanjay Bangar points out Virat Kohli's technical adjustments ahead of Pakistan clash

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar recently analyzed Virat Kohli's technical adjustments ahead of the match against Pakistan. He observed that Kohli was staying still and allowing the ball to come to him rather than pushing at it.

Bangar felt that this aspect might come in handy for the star batter to tackle Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Afridi's late swing. Speaking to Star Sports, he said:

"He is setting up really nice and early, staying still, allowing the ball to come to him. That is one aspect that is going to help him big time, especially against Shaheen Shah Afridi because he gets the ball to swing in late. Against Naseem Shah, because he is not lunging forward, his judgment outside off stump is going to be perfect.

He added:

"And against Haris Rauf, who is sort of back of the length all the time, he can rock onto the back foot or play those pull shots which he did really well in the last Asia Cup. Against the spinners, he has his own methods of scoring runs. Against Shadab Khan, he will look to rock onto the back foot, play between point and cover region, a lot on the back foot."

