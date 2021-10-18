[Watch] "Shikhi, how's this one?" - Virat Kohli's hilarious impression of Shikhar Dhawan's batting

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday shared a hilarious video of him mimicking national teammate Shikhar Dhawan's batting.

"I'm going to mimic Shikhar Dhawan because I feel he is lost in his space so much, it's very funny and I have seen him many times from the other end," Kohli says in the video.

Kohli then does a brilliant job of impersonating how the southpaw pulls up his sleeves in preparation for a delivery, before copying his stance and action as he 'lets go' of an imaginary delivery.

Watch his hilarious impersonation here:

The video picked up more than 15,000 views and 12,000 'likes' on Twitter within 15 minutes of Kohli sharing it.

On Instagram, more than 1,40,000 people hit the 'like' button for the video, including Ravichandran Ashwin, who plays with Dhawan for India and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat Kohli set for T20 World Cup challenge

Virat Kohli is currently preparing for his final assignment as India's T20 captain. Kohli had announced in September that he would be stepping down from his role as skipper in the shortest format of the game after the marquee tournament.

India will begin their World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the Super 12 stage.

India also have former captain MS Dhoni as their mentor for the T20 World Cup. On Dhoni's impact, Kohli said:

"He has always been a mentor for all of us when we were starting our careers at the time he played and now he has the same opportunity to continue the same again. Especially for the younger guys who are in the early stages of their careers, just the experience that he has gained over the years and having conversations with him about the game."

On the match against rivals Pakistan, Kohli said the players always look at it as "just another game".

"I've always approached Pakistan as just another game. I know there's a lot of hype created around this game. I don't think we make anything extra out of this game. The environment on the outside, from fans' point of view, is different. We players stay as professional as we can," he said.

India squad for T20 World Cup

BCCI @BCCI 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in #TeamIndia 's World Cup squad. #T20WorldCup More Details 🔽 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in #TeamIndia's World Cup squad. #T20WorldCup More Details 🔽

Full squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

