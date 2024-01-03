[Watch] Virat Kohli hugs Dean Elgar in appreciation after South African opener's final international dismissal

Indian superstar Virat Kohli walked up to South African opener Dean Elgar and hugged him after the latter was dismissed in his final Test innings. The incident happened at the fag end of the second Test at Cape Town on January 3.

On a day that saw bowlers dominated the proceedings, Elgar was batting for a second time and looked set for another of his trademark rearguard innings. However, he poked at a short of a length delivery from Mukesh Kumar to be caught by Kohli at first slip.

Despite the magnitude of the wicket at a pivotal moment in the game, Kohli asked the crowd to bow down to the South African captain and ran up to hug him. The duo have had their share of on-field chatter over the years, yet Kohli's gesture of acknowledgment for Elgar's stellar career was heartwarming.

Here is a video of the moment:

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Elgar, he had a forgettable farewell outing on a topsy-turvy day at Cape Town. The 36-year-old was dismissed for only four in the first innings before scoring 12 in his final batting stint (South Africa's second innings).

The southpaw was the Player of the Match in the first Test in Centurion for his brilliant 185, helping the Proteas capture a 1-0 series lead.

Elgar finishes his career with 5,347 Test runs in 86 games at an average of 37.92, including 14 centuries.

Team India on top after a roller coaster opening day in Cape Town

The bowlers enjoyed a field day at Newlands.

Following an impressive innings victory in the opening Test of the two-match series, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first on a beautiful day at Capetown.

However, the pitch on offer was anything but kind to the batters as Mohammed Siraj ripped through the South African batting lineup. The pacer finished with incredible figures of 6/15 in nine overs to bundle the hosts out for their lowest Test score since readmission of 55.

In reply, India coasted to 105/2 before suffering a mini-collapse to find themselves 110/4. Yet, at 153/4, the visitors looked set for a commanding lead before suffering a shocking downfall.

India lost their final six wickets without adding another run to be bowled out for 153 in their first essay. Brimming with confidence after the sensational comeback, the Proteas began strongly at 37/0.

Expand Tweet

But, along expected lines, they lost three quick wickets to finish day one on 62/3 in 17 overs, trailing India by 36 runs.

With the pitch heavily favoring the seamers, India will still be the happier of the two sides despite relinquishing the possibility to bat South Africa out of the game.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App