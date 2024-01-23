[Watch] Virat Kohli lookalike mobbed by fans in Ayodhya amid Ram Temple inauguration ceremony

A video of a Virat Kohli lookalike being mobbed by fans for selfies and pictures in Ayodhya has gone viral on social media. Some people went absolutely crazy after spotting the duplicate of the Indian cricket superstar at the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony.

Kohli was among the many renowned personalities who were invited for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on Monday, January 22. A day ahead of the event a video of his convoy being spotted in Ayodhya went viral on social media. However, both Kohli and Anushka Sharma reportedly did not attend the function.

Even as fans were wondering about Kohli’s absence from the ceremony, a video of his lookalike went viral on social media platforms. The duplicate of the former India captain was spotted wearing the Men in Blue jersey and cap and enjoyed his moment in the limelight.

While Kohli is said to have skipped the event, former India bowlers Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble as well as retired India Women’s captain Mithali Raj attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Among Bollywood celebrities, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, and Vicky Kaushal, among many others, were part of the grand occasion.

Virat Kohli to skip first two Tests of India-England series

Kohli will miss the first two Tests of the India-England series, which starts on January 25, due to personal reasons. An official release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed the same.

“Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons. Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” the release said.

“The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,” the release added.

The BCCI also requested the media and fans to “respect Kohli's privacy” and “refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons”.

The Indian cricket board also confirmed that a replacement for the former India captain will be named soon.

