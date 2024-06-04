[Watch] Virat Kohli looks in prime form in India's nets session ahead of Ireland challenge at T20 World Cup 2024

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli hit the nets on Monday (June 3) ahead of the Men in Blue's clash against Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener in New York on Wednesday (June 5). Kohli had joined the team a bit later in New York after reportedly asking for a short break post IPL 2024.

In a video posted by Star Sports, Kohli is seen playing an array of strokes in the nets session and middling almost each one of them. He seems to have carried the form from the IPL 2024 season that saw him win the Orange Cap and score a staggering 741 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli faced deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Here's the video:

Given Kohli's incredible IPL 2024 season as an opener, it will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue are tempted to have a star-studded opening combination featuring him and captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma has given no confirmation of opening with Virat Kohli

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when despite having Yashasvi Jaiswal available, India opened the batting with Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma in their T20 World Cup warm-up tie against Bangladesh on Saturday (June 1). Rishabh Pant then batted at No. 3 and smashed a fine 53(32), making many wonder whether that would be the plan of action with Rohit and Virat Kohli opening,

However, speaking in a BCCI video after the game, Rohit Sharma didn't claim that No. 3 for Pant was a fixed spot. He said:

"Just to give him (Pant) an opportunity. We have not really nailed down what the batting unit will look like. Even the bowlers did pretty well. All in all happy with how things went."

Kohli and Rohit last opened for India in a T20I against England in Ahmedabad way back in 2021.

