Watch: Virat Kohli perishes while chasing a delivery well outside off stump yet again

The demons from the 2014 Test series in England seem to be coming back to haunt Virat Kohli in the current series. For the second time on the trot this series, the Indian skipper went chasing the ball outside off stump and found the outside edge to first slip. Just before he was dismissed, Kohli got a lucky reprieve when his outside edge off Anderson did not carry into the hands of the slip fielder.

After that narrow escape, the Indian skipper should have been a bit more careful while playing the balls outside off stump as the new ball was in operation. It was also the fag end of the day, but Virat Kohli could not control his temptation. He went poking at Ollie Robinson's delivery on the sixth stump with hard hands to give Joe Root a simple catch at first slip.

You can watch the wicket-taking ball below:

Team India were cruising along at that point, but Virat Kohli's(42) dismissal has given an opening to the hosts during the closing stages of play on day 1. Virat Kohli looked composed and compact for most of his innings today before England took the new ball after 80 overs.

The new ball played the trick for English bowlers to castle out Indian skipper

Expectedly Robinson and Anderson used the hard new Dukes' ball perfectly and constantly tested Virat Kohli's patience by bowling outside off stump. It was the same line that terrorized Virat Kohli during the 2014 tour of England.

Ollie Robinson deserves that reward. His xW today is 2.1 - India have played his good deliveries well, but eventually that level of seam movement will tell. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 12, 2021

Kohli did manage to make a rousing comeback in 2018 and scored 593 runs in five Tests to silence his naysayers. But even on that tour, the Indian skipper got a couple of lucky reprieves in the form of dropped catches on the off-side, but he maximized those chances by piling on big knocks.

But this time around, he is unable to compile substantial knocks. In both matches so far, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have laid down solid foundations. But Pujara and Kohli could not capitalize thoroughly on them. Indian cricket fans will be hoping that the Indian skipper will quickly assess his dismissals on this tour and work on tightening his game outside the off-stump as soon as possible.

PitchViz uses ball-tracking data to assess conditions, giving it a rating out of 10 - the higher the rating, the harder for batting.



Today has been rated 6.4, making it the second toughest Day 1 of a Lord's Test since the start of 2015. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 12, 2021

At stumps on day 1, India have reached 276/3 with KL Rahul(127*) and Ajinkya Rahane(1) in the middle. KL Rahul looked in sublime touch throughout the day. He will hope to continue in the same vein of form and take India to a good first innings total on day 2 at the Lord's on Friday.

KL Rahul stars with a century as India go to stumps at 276/3 on the opening day of the Lord's Test.#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/rhWT86mZ0z pic.twitter.com/QFVsFGErAd — ICC (@ICC) August 12, 2021

