[Watch] Virat Kohli perishes cheaply while trying to be ultra-aggressive in IND vs IRE 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Ace batter Virat Kohli didn't have a great start to his T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. He got out after scoring only one run against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Chasing a paltry total of 97 runs, Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Kohli, struggled to get going with the wicket offering uneven bounce. The former skipper, who came into the tournament after a stellar IPL 2024 campaign, where he scored 741 runs in 15 games, looked completely out of sorts.

Struggling to find his rhythm, Kohli took the aggressive route to break the shackles. He came down the track against a short-pitch delivery from Mark Adair but the ball bounced more than expected and the batter could only find a top edge. The ball flew to the third-man region where Benjamin White completed a routine catch.

Virat Kohli looked dejected on his way back to the dressing room after scoring just one run off five deliveries.

The dismissal saw Rishabh Pant join Rohit in the middle. As of writing, India were cruising towards the target, well placed on 39/1 after the powerplay.

Hardik Pandya's 3-wicket haul helps India to restrict Ireland to 96

On a wicket that was unknown to both skippers, India's Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash. The decision paid off as Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the third over to rock Ireland.

Hardik Pandya, who came from the back of a difficult IPL 2024 campaign, looked in fine rhythm, returning with figures of 3/27 from four overs. Jasprit Bumrah also returned with two wickets.

Ireland were staring at their lowest T20 total but some lusty blows from Gareth Delany propelled them close to the three-figure mark. He struck 26 off 14 balls before the Irish side were bowled out for 96 in 16 overs.

