[Watch] Virat Kohli practices intensely in the nets ahead of Boxing Day Test vs South Africa in Centurion

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli is training intensely in the nets to get himself ready for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Kohli recently rejoined the Indian squad in South Africa after taking a personal break for a family emergency.

The 35-year-old has been in magnificent touch with the bat this year and was also the Player of the Tournament at the 2023 World Cup in India last month. This series will be Kohli's first appearance on the field after India lost the World Cup final against Australia.

He will be eager to carry his good form into the red ball format and shepherd the inexperienced Indian middle-order during the two-match Test series against South Africa. Kohli has commenced the groundwork for the same, as he was recently spotted honing his batting skills in the nets for the upcoming Boxing Day Test.

"It will be in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's minds"- Gautam Gambhir on India's inexperienced middle-order

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently previewed the Indian batting department ahead of the Test series against South Africa. Veteran batters like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped for the tour, as Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are vying for their spots in the playing XI.

Gambhir opined that senior batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might go out to bat thinking about their inexperience in the batting line-up. He felt the player should not overthink and play according to the situation and conditions. During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir said:

"It will be in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's minds that Shreyas Iyer, who is on his first tour, will be batting after Virat, and KL Rahul, if he plays, will be playing as a wicketkeeper for the first time. However, I want Kohli to bat with the same intent he is known for."

He added:

"I always believe there is no intent in Test cricket. You play according to the situation, conditions, and the bowler's spell. If a bowler is in good rhythm, you see off that spell as you have an entire day to capitalize. It is not T20 that you have to take a chance even if someone is bowling well."

