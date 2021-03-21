Watch: Virat Kohli prays before the toss in the 5th India-England T20I

Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen praying before the toss ahead of the 5th T20I against England. However, Virat Kohli's prayers weren't answered as England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss again - for the 4th time in five games.

With the dew factor kicking in later in the game, bowling teams haven't found it easy with the wet ball in the second innings. However, Team India managed to overcome this aspect twice in a row as they clinched the five-match series 3-2.

When asked if he was disappointed with the outcome of the toss, Virat Kohli said no while admitting that India would have bowled first as well had he won the toss.

"No disappointment at the toss. Pretty happy, we would have bowled first as well. It looks hard and a better pitch as well. As a side, we understand what are the areas we need to improve. Chasing comes naturally to us in the IPL, it's second nature to us. We want to solidify batting first," he said at the toss.

A memorable series win for Virat Kohli and co

The five-match series against England was an important one for Team India. It was thought that beating the World No.1 T20I side would surely give Virat Kohli and his team a lot of confidence going ahead.

As expected, the series was a highly competitive one, and it came down to the final game.

After Virat Kohli was asked to bat first in the 5th T20I, he opened the innings along with Rohit Sharma. The duo got off to a lightning start, adding 94 runs in just 9 overs before Rohit fell after scoring a 34-ball 64.

The stage was set for the others to explode, and Suryakumar Yadav did exactly that with a 17-ball 32. After the fall of his wicket, Hardik Pandya joined the party with an unbeaten 39 from 17 balls. Virat Kohli held onto one end and remained not out on 80 as India put up 224 runs on the board.

Chasing a target above 200 is always a tough ask, and England faltered in the chase. They lost the well-set Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler in quick succession, and the other batsmen failed to deliver under pressure.

The visitors were restricted to 188 and lost the game by 36 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with two crucial wickets for just 15 runs in his four overs.