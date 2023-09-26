[Watch] Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid have a chat during nets ahead of 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid was captured having a chat with Virat Kohli during a net session ahead of the third ODI against Australia in Rajkot.

As left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled to Kohli, Dravid pointed at an area around the good length on the pitch and apparently suggested something, which the star batter agreed to.

You can watch the video here:

Former international cricketers Abhishek Nayar and Amit Mishra offered their take on what the chat would've been about.

Nayar felt that instead of Kuldeep helping Kohli practice, the session was about the spinner asking the former Indian skipper to attack him and prepare him to face Australia.

"Perhaps he's speaking to Virat Kohli about the pitch that, 'the pitch is damn and the ball is jumping off this spot, so play carefully'," he said.

Mishra offered a contrasting view, saying:

"I think Kuldeep was asked to bowl the ball in that particular spot and he (Kohli) was asked to play it in a certain way. That's what I think happened there. It could be about the dampness or it would be about a particular shot or a weakness."

Both Kohli and Kuldeep were rested for the first two ODIs against Australia after the Asia Cup 2023. They are expected to slot straight into the playing 11.

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav's ODI record vs Australia

Kohli has played 46 ODIs against Australia (the second-most after Sri Lanka), scoring 2,172 runs at an average of 52.98. He has 11 fifties and eight centuries against the Aussies, including the 51-ball ton in 2013, which is still the fastest by an Indian.

Kuldeep, on the other hand, has played 19 ODIs against Australia (joint-most with West Indies). He has 27 wickets at an average of 38.59, including a hat-trick at the Eden Gardens in 2017.