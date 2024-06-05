[Watch] Virat Kohli receives rousing reception in New York during IND vs IRE 2024 T20 World Cup match

Team India batter Virat Kohli walked out to a rousing reception from the crowd at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York ahead of the side's 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland. The Men in Blue's campaign kicked off on Wednesday, June 5.

One of Kohli's fan clubs shared a couple of videos on social media, giving a glimpse of the star batter's power-packed entry into the stadium. The 35-year-old was welcomed by the spectators with loud cheers.

Virat Kohli is coming into the 2024 T20 World Cup after enjoying an imperious run in the recently concluded IPL 2024. He was the Orange Cap winner of the season, finishing with 741 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 154.69.

Virat Kohli is likely to be Rohit Sharma's opening partner in IND vs IRE clash

Virat Kohli is expected to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma for India in their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup against Ireland as Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't make it to the playing XI.

Sharma won the toss and chose to field first in the encounter. Speaking at the toss, he said:

"We're going to bowl. Preparations have been alright. Have been managing ourselves in these new conditions. Has been challenging but we are all professionals. We played on a similar pitch and do know what to expect a little bit. I know it's going to be slightly different from what we're used to. But that's what the sport is. Not sure about the conditions too much, so thought having a target in front of us would be good. Guys missing out are Kuldeep, Sanju, Jaiswal and one more."

India are placed in Group A of the 2024 T20 World Cup with Ireland, Pakistan, Canada, and United States. The Rohit Sharma-led side's second match at the showpiece event will be against arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on Sunday, June 9.

