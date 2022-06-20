[Watch] Virat Kohli relives his best Test moments on 11th anniversary of Test debut

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli posted an emotional video on his social media handles upon his completion of 11 years in Test cricket.

Kohli took the world by storm in white-ball cricket and eventually made his Test debut against West Indies on June 20, 2011. But the youngster had to work hard to become consistent in the longest format of the game.

He was the face of India's transition period after greats like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman retired.

Kohli posted an interesting video where someone is opening folders containing pictures of his landmark moments in Test cricket. They had different photos, including those of Kohli's twin hundreds on Test captaincy debut in Adelaide, winning the ICC Test mace for the first time, and much more.

Here's what the former Indian captain posted along with the video:

"Time flies #20June #TestDebut"

How will Virat Kohli fare after the break?

Virat Kohli had a pretty poor IPL 2022 season by his standards. The 33-year-old was dismissed for three golden ducks and looked helpless at the crease at times. Many in the cricketing fraternity believed the star needed a break to get into a better frame of mind.

The Indian selectors rested Kohli along with some other big players for the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. After a much-needed break, Kohli has reached England with the Indian Test team for the one-off Test at Edgbaston.

Kohli has struggled on multiple occasions against James Anderson, particularly against deliveries that swing outside off stump. The battle between the two will certainly be one to watch out for if India are to win the match and the series.

The Men in Blue will also be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs in England. With the Asia Cup coming up in the build-up to this year's T20 World Cup, the next few months could be crucial for Kohli to find his mojo again.

