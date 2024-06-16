[Watch] Virat Kohli responds to fans chants while walking in Stadium after IND vs CAN T20 World Cup clash got abandoned

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli interacted with a few fans at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday (June 15). Canada and India were set to clash in the 33rd match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the venue.

However, a wet outfield forced the match officials to abandon the match. As a result, both teams shared a point each. India and the USA advanced to Super 8 from Group A, while Pakistan, Canada, and Ireland were eliminated.

Indian players waited patiently at the venue for a couple of hours for the match as the groundsmen toiled hard to dry the outfield. Virat Kohli was spotted walking around in the stadium and also responded to the chants of the fans in the stands. An X user gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video.

"Nothing to worry about" - Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's low scores in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar recently put his weight behind Virat Kohli after his lean run of scores in the group stage of the T20 World Cup as an opener. The legendary cricketer opined that there is nothing to worry about Virat's form and that sometimes the batters get a good delivery on the day. Speaking to Star Sports on the matter, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"These are early days in the tournament, there's still a lot of the tournament to go. Suddenly everything can't go wrong just because the man has got three low scores. It doesn't mean that he is not batting well. Sometimes you get a good delivery. Nothing to worry about."

Elaborating his point of view, Gavaskar continued:

"When you're playing for any team, when you're playing for your country, there's no greater motivation. He has done so well for India over the years. He has performed well in so many matches. Basically, we have to show faith in him. He has enough faith in himself. We must believe that he will come good sooner than later."

Do you agree with Sunil Gavaskar's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

