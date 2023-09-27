[Watch] Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma sweat it out in the nets ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Star Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return for the Men in Blue in their final ODI of the ongoing series against Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

Both Kohli and Rohit were rested for the first two games of the series. They will now feature in Rajkot before making their way to the all-important World Cup, which starts in less than a couple of weeks.

In a video posted by BCCI on Instagram, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen getting into the groove in the nets ahead of the third ODI. The duo were timing the ball to perfection, which is a good sign for Team India going forward.

Here's the video:

Rohit Sharma delighted with India's form of late

Rohit Sharma addressed a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the third ODI. He was pretty happy with the way India were building up to the World Cup.

He also shed light on how crucial it was for their players to get runs and wickets under their belt, especially for those who were coming back after a long injury lay-off.

On this, Rohit stated:

"I am very happy with the last 10 ODIs we have played. A lot of guys came back to form, scoring lots of runs and the bowlers taking lot of wickets. In the last few games, we saw guys who have come back from injuries as well. They have proven their fitness, so we are pretty much settled at this point in time. It’s just now about taking this whole situation of the team forward in the best possible way."

Rohit has been clear about the likes of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami not being available for selection for the final ODI. With Axar Patel yet to recover, Ravichandran Ashwin might get another chance to prove his mettle.