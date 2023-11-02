[Watch] Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Shubman Gill's incredible shot in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup match

Shubman Gill pulled off an incredible shot on the off-side that had even Virat Kohli stunned during the India-Sri Lanka clash in Mumbai on November 2.

Following the dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma in the second delivery of the match, Kohli joined Gill with India in need of a partnership. Despite initially experiencing some nervy moments with a few half-chances, the pair settled into their work with a half-century stand.

With the score nearing three figures in the 16th over, Gill stepped out of his crease, backed away, and produced a thumping drive through the cover region for a boundary.

The shot had even Virat Kohli stunned in acknowledgment as Gill suddenly pulled off the blistering stroke.

Here is a video of Shubman Gill's shot and Kohli's immediate reaction:

Unfortunately for the Lankan bowlers, their joy was limited to the first few overs of the powerplay as the Gill-Kohli partnership began taking them to the cleaners.

Both batters crossed their respective half-centuries, with the Indian score currently reading 162/1 in 26 overs.

While Kohli has raced to 82 off 78 deliveries, Gill has essayed his way to a 77-ball 67.

Team India looks to qualify for the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma was upbeat about India's performance at the toss.

Team India entered the Sri Lanka clash with the chance of becoming the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup.

While Rohit Sharma's men are all but through to the knockout stages, barring a miracle with six wins in as many games, a win today will confirm their spot in the top four.

The Men in Blue started the game as overwhelming favorites, winning five straight ODIs against the Asian rivals and 15 of their previous 17 meetings in the 50-over format.

While India have comprehensively beaten all six sides thus far in the tournament, Sri Lanka have struggled for consistency.

The 1996 world champions have won only two of their six outings and are staring down the barrel of a third straight ODI World Cup disappointment. Following their impressive run to the final of the 2007 and 2011 editions, Sri Lanka haven't qualified for the final four in the last two World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Meanwhile, India will look to leapfrog South Africa on top of the points table with a win, heading into the marquee encounter between the two sides in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.