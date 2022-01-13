[Watch] "Chirping for 13 years Dean, you think you gonna keep me quiet?" - Virat Kohli's sledge to Dean Elgar caught on stump mic

Virat Kohli's spicy sledge to his South African counterpart Dean Elgar was caught on the stump-mic on Thursday.

Kohli can be heard taunting Elgar about 'running' away from Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, apparently because the Proteas keeper took a single off the last ball of the previous over. The Indian skipper also suggested that his South African compatriot can't keep him quiet.

Kohli also accused Elgar of trying to call off the third Test of India's last tour of South Africa in 2018. Pundits had labeled the Wanderers pitch 'dangerous' because of its inconsistent bounce, but India wanted to continue. After the visitors eventually won by 63 runs, Elgar later said that the match should have been called off.

Here's what Kohli said on Wednesday:

"Unbelievable. Just after a Man of the Match performance in the last game, running from Jasprit... Chirping for 13 years Dean, you think you gonna keep me quiet? We all know who wanted the match called off in Joburg 2018. We all know that."

Elgar took multiple body blows in the 2018 Test, scoring a brilliant 240-ball 86 in a losing cause. Kohli has often hailed that win as the catalyst behind India's rise as a Test giant over the next three years.

But Elgar got his revenge three years later, leading South Africa to a stunning seven-wicket victory in the second Test of the ongoing series at the same venue. He scored an unbeaten 96 off 188 balls to level the series 1-1.

Dean Elgar solid again despite Virat Kohli-led India's efforts

India got rid of Aiden Markram early for a 22-ball 16. But Elgar and Keegan Petersen have since stood solid. Elgar got a massive reprieve on 22 when Ravichandran Ashwin trapped him in front for an lbw. The umpire gave it out, but it was overturned after HawkEye showed the ball was missing the stumps.

The target is still close to 150 and both teams will need to put their best foot forward to clinch the hard-fought series.

