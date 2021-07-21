Watch: Virat Kohli’s Team India in Durham cheer for Shikhar Dhawan’s side in Colombo

In a rarity in international sports, India have two different national sides competing against their respective opponents thousands of miles apart from each other.

In a recently released video, the Virat Kohli-led India unit could be seen cheering for the Shikhar Dhawan-led India side during their second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Kohli's team are currently playing a first-class match in Durham to prepare for the upcoming Test series against England.

The video shows India captain Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri, Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and others following the thrilling encounter at Colombo, which Indian won by three wickets.

Chasing 276, India were seven down for 193 in the 36th over before Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar added an unbeaten run-a-ball 84-run stand to pull off a series win. Playing only his fifth ODI, 28-year-old Deepak Chahar registered an unbeaten 69 off just 82 balls – his highest List A score.

The video posted by the BCCI concludes with Test specialists Ashwin and Pujara cheering the names of Chahar and Bhuvi as they celebrate India's victory at Colombo on the team bus in Durham.

Not a great day for India at Durham

While Shikhar Dhawan’s India pulled off an unlikely win in Colombo, the team in England didn’t have a very productive day at Durham’s Chester-Le-Street against the County Select XI.

Injuries forced regular captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane out of the match. Leading India in the tour game, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. The Indians were reduced to 107 for four, with Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari dismissed for low scores.

A century from wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul and a 75 from Ravindra Jadeja helped India finish the day at 306 for nine. The three-day match will conclude on Thursday.

