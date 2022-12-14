[Watch] Virat Kohli shocked once again as Taijul Islam sends back India star for just 1

Virat Kohli's woeful run in the longest format continued as he was dismissed for just one run on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram.

The former Indian captain has had issues playing against spin of late and that came to haunt him again on Wednesday, December 14.

Kohli couldn't negotiate the sharp turn generated by Taijul Islam. The left-arm spinner pitched the ball a bit shorter, which forced the batter to go on the back foot. Just as he tried to work the ball towards mid-wicket, it turned sharply and struck him on his back leg.

After a shocking look at the pitch, Virat Kohli had a word with Cheteshwar Pujara about a review and sent it upstairs. However, ball tracking showed three reds, and the superstar batter had to make his way back to the pavilion.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Team India hand Bangladesh the initiative in first session

KL Rahul won the toss on Wednesday and had no hesitation in batting first. The pitch looked flat and both Rahul and Shubman Gill got off to a patient start, adding 41 runs for the first wicket.

Just when it seemed like the visitors may go unscathed to lunch, Taijul struck by sending Gill back to the pavilion.

This was followed by a loose shot by stand-in captain Rahul shortly after as he chopped a ball from Khaled Ahmed back onto his stumps. The visitors needed Kohli and Pujara to form a partnership, but that wasn't to be as Taijul dismissed the former to pick up his second wicket.

Some late acceleration from Rishabh Pant has ensured that India got 85 runs from 26 overs in the first session. However, Bangladesh will definitely be happy with the three wickets that they got.

The arm wrestle between the two teams is set to continue post-lunch as well with Pant and Pujara at the crease.

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

