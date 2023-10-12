[Watch] Virat Kohli in splits as Shardul Thakur won the best fielder award in the dressing room after IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli gave a hilarious reaction when Shardul Thakur was named the best fielder in the dressing room after their win over Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup game on Wednesday, October 11.

In a video posted by BCCI, the Indian players were seen in high spirits and naturally so as they had completed a comprehensive win over their opposition. Fielding coach T Dilip first praised the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya for their contribution in the field.

However, when he announced Thakur as the best Indian fielder for the game, Virat Kohli couldn't control his laughter as he went towards Ravindra Jadeja and was in absolute splits. He later gave Thakur the medal who gleefully accepted it and also cheekily showed it to captain Rohit Sharma.

Here's the video:

Shardul Thakur opens up on that catch

Shardul Thakur accepted that the catch he completed at the boundary line to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz was crucial as the latter looked dangerous and seemed keen to cut loose.

On this, Thakur stated:

"That catch was at a crucial period I think because Hardik took a chance and bowled a bouncer. We needed a wicket at that stage and I was happy that I could convert that into a catch. I have been a part of this team for quite a few years now and I know the boys really well."

He also spoke about the freedom in the dressing room environment and added:

"I am comfortable in this dressing room. We have created an atmosphere in the dressing room in such a way that there are no juniors or seniors. Everyone has gelled so well that you don't feel nervousness here."

India's 2023 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.