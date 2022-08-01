[WATCH] Virat Kohli spotted in a cab in London

Team India batter Virat Kohli was recently spotted in a cab in London. A fan club of the star cricketer shared a clip of the same on Twitter late on Sunday (July 31) night.

Kohli was part of the Indian team during the recent tour of England. He had a poor run, failing to register a single score of note. The 33-year-old scored 11 and 20 in the rescheduled Test, one and 11 in the T20Is and 16 and 17 in the ODIs.

On Sunday, a video of the former India captain in a cab was uploaded with the caption:

“@imVkohli Snapped in a Cab at London Streets Today 😍❤.”

virat_kohli_18_club @KohliSensation



📽; @/ San____ss IG Story



#ViratKohli @imVkohli Snapped in a Cab at London Streets Today📽; @/ San____ss IG Story @imVkohli Snapped in a Cab at London Streets Today 😍❤📽; @/ San____ss IG Story #ViratKohli https://t.co/WaklKPBqSY

Kohli has not played any international cricket since the tour of England. He was rested for the entire West Indies tour, which is currently underway and has not been picked for the Zimbabwe ODIs as well.

Virat Kohli would be available from the Asia Cup onwards: Reports

Many fans and critics were surprised that Kohli’s name did not feature in the squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

According to a report in PTI, the cricketer will be available from the Asia Cup onwards. A source was quoted as saying by the news agency:

“Virat had spoken to selectors that he would be available from the Asia Cup onwards. The first team players will hardly get rest from Asia Cup till the end of World T20. Hence this is a two-week window after the Windies tour when they can rest.”

KL Rahul is also unavailable for the Zimbabwe ODIs, which will be played in Harare from August 18 to 22. Sharing an update on his official Twitter handle, the batter explained that his return to international cricket has been delayed since he tested positive for COVID-19.

Apart from Kohli and Rahul, captain Rohit Sharma, regular skipper Rohit Sharma, keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have also been rested for the Zimbabwe series.

The names of Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are also missing from the squad.

India squad for Zimbabwe series: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2022: “Shreyas Iyer is ahead of Deepak Hooda in the pecking order” - Saba Karim on competition for No. 3 slot in T20Is

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far