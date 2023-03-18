[WATCH] Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai Airport before leaving for Vizag for the 2nd ODI vs Australia

Team India batter Virat Kohli was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport with other teammates. After the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai on Friday, the Team India contingent headed east to Vishakhapatnam, which will host the second ODI on Sunday.

An Instagram user (Varinder Chawla) gave fans a glimpse of Virat Kohli at the Mumbai Airport by sharing a couple of videos. In one of them, Kohli can be seen interacting with a kid, also giving him an autograph on his shirt.

Virat Kohli did not have a great start to the ODI series, as he could only contribute 4 in the chase of 189 in the first game. Mitchell Starc's lethal inswinger brought his downfall as he got pinned plumb in front of the stumps. He will be eager to put it behind him and return to his usual run-scoring ways in the second ODI.

"I didn't think he would have so many centuries to his name or score so many runs"- Virender Sehwag on his opinion about Virat Kohli in his earlier days

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recently admitted that he did not anticipate that Virat Kohli would become such a prolific run-scorer earlier in his career. Sehwag reckoned that Kohli proved him wrong by scoring heftily over the past decade across different conditions.

Speaking on 'The Ranveer Show', Sehwag said:

"We all knew that Virat Kohli was very talented, But I didn't think he would reach this level. But the way he batted against Lasith Malinga in Australia to win us that game, we knew he would be successful. I didn't think he would have so many centuries to his name or score so many runs. He proved me wrong, and it's unbelievable what he has achieved."

"Virat realized very early in his career that he would have to be disciplined if he wanted to play cricket for a long period of time," Sehwag added. "Very few players have realized this so early. Around the same time, many players came and went. Then Rohit Sharma came into the Test and white-ball teams and there was a competition between the two. Sometimes such a competition helps you improve your game."

Kohli will be back on the field tomorrow (Sunday) as India take on Australia in the second ODI in Vizag. The contest will begin at 1:30 PM (IST).

