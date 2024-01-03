[Watch] Virat Kohli stares at Nandre Burger for sledging him during IND vs SA 2nd Test

Virat Kohli loves on-field rivalries and it often brings the best out of him especially while batting. During the second Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town, Kohli gave a cold stare to Proteas bowler Nandre Burger for intimidating him with the ball.

The incident took place during the 15th over of India’s first innings. Burger bowled a fuller-length ball on the middle stump, which Kohli defended on the front foot. The pacer looked pumped after collecting the ball and shaping it to throw it to the batter. Kohli stared at him with a smile as the crowd roared to celebrate the moment.

The development came off the first ball faced by Kohli after Burger dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

For the unversed, Nandre Burger starred with the ball on his Test debut for South Africa, picking up seven wickets as the hosts registered an innings and 32-run win over India. The left-arm pacer has already picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Subhman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer in the ongoing game.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli enjoys a good record against South Africa in Tests. He has amassed 833 runs in eight Tests at an average of 52.06, including two centuries and four fifties against the Rainbow nation. The right-handed batter scored 38 and 76 in his two innings during the first Test in Centurion.

Kohli was batting on 20* as India were 111/4 at tea and are ahead by 56 runs in the first innings.

"He wants the sledge if you know him" – South Africa legend on Virat Kohli

Former South Africa cricketer Makahya Ntini has warned Proteas' bowlers against sledging Virat Kohli. The 46-year-old told Revsportz earlier this year:

“Don’t sledge Virat Kohli. Any bowler who sledges him will have to pay the price. If you don’t sledge and just let him be, he could get bored and make a mistake."

"I will tell every South African bowler who will bowl to him," he continued. "Don’t say a word to him when he is batting. I repeat, don’t sledge him by saying anything to him. If you do so you are actually playing into his hands.

“He wants the sledge if you know him. He wants the combat and loves such things. If you do so, you are actually giving in to what he wants and it will only make him that much more determined and he will make you pay. Rather, just keep silent against him.”

