Watch: Virat Kohli stumped out for first time in Test career during IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Virat Kohli was stumped for the first time in his Test career on Day 3 of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday (February 19).

The incident occurred in the 19th over bowled by Australian spinner Todd Murphy. The Delhi batter completely missed the line of delivery and wicketkeeper Alex Carey was quick behind the stumps.

Chasing 115, Kohli looked good to finish off the game but departed for 20, leaving India at 69-3. He, however, broke Sachin Tendulkar's record (577 innings) for the fastest 25,000 runs in international cricket, reaching the landmark in 549 innings.

34,357 Sachin Tendulkar (782 innings)

28,016 Kumar Sangakkara (666)

27,483 Ricky Ponting (668)

25,957 Mahela Jayawardene (725)

25,534 Jacques Kallis (617)

25,012 Virat Kohli (549)



Kohli had earlier scored 44 runs in the first innings before falling victim to a controversial lbw decision.

Virat Kohli’s lean patch in Tests continues

Virat Kohli once again failed to deliver in the second Test, with scores of 44 and 20. He had previously scored 12 runs in the Nagpur Test, which India won by an innings and 132 runs.

The right-hander hit his last Test half-century against South Africa 13 innings ago. Since then, he has scored 262 runs at an average of 21.83 in the red-ball format despite his phenomenal run in white-ball cricket.

Kohli, though, enjoys a terrific record in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has amassed 1758 runs in 22 Tests, including seven centuries. He will look to bounce back in the remaining two Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad.

The 34-year-old will also look to score his 28th Test century and end his century drought in Tests since November 2019.

Meanwhile, Team India won the second Test by six wickets to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with Cheteshwar Pujara hitting the winning runs in his 100th Test.

It's worth mentioning that the hosts have not lost a Test series against the Aussies in their last four Test series at home (since 2004-05).

The two teams will next lock horns in the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, which starts on Wednesday (March 1).

