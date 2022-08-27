IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli surprises his teammates with Maxwellesque reverse-sweep

Team India's Virat Kohli has been quite aggressive in the nets session ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 and seems to be making a conscious effort to not let spinners settle into a rhythm against him.

The 33-year-old unleashed another surprise on Friday when he timed his reverse-sweep to perfection against the bowling of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The ball flew off the meat of the bat, which showed how well Virat Kohli had timed it. The players as well as the support staff were all smiles as this was something that they saw probably for the first time from Kohli.

The shot also looked a lot like how Australian star Glenn Maxwell plays his reverse-sweep. The former Indian captain might have picked it up from there when the two played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Returning from break, a fresh Virat Kohli expected to hit the ground running

It was almost unbelievable to see a batter of Virat Kohli's stature go through the kind of form that he had over the past few months. Although the 33-year-old doesn't have any century to show since November 2019, he still used to make handy contributions until recently.

But on the recent tour to England, even those contributions were missing as Kohli looked fidgety and in desperate need of a break. The board realized the situation and rested him for the entire tour of West Indies as well as Zimbabwe.

So far from the nets sessions, it seems like the break has worked wonders as Kohli looks as confident and motivated as he was in his prime. But will he be able to replicate that into the game against Pakistan on Sunday? Only time will tell.

India's Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel.

