[Watch] Virat Kohli sweats it out in gym ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has been sweating it out in the gym as he looks to return to his destructive best ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway in the UAE on August 27.

Kohli was last seen in action against England in July, featuring in all three formats. The talismanic run-scorer, who is going through an extended lean patch with the bat, was given a break for the next two series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

With still some time left for the Asia Cup, Kohli has already begun his preparations for the continental competition. The Delhi-born cricketer recently shared a short clip from his gym session where he was seen doing some weight training. The right-handed batter, who is known to be a fitness freak, captioned the video with a couple of emojis.

Earlier, Kohli shared a short video of himself where he could be seen sporting a training outfit and doing short sprints between wickets in an indoor training facility.

He will be desperate to return to form as India fast-track their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

"I believe he will find his form in the Asia Cup" - BCCI presiden Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli

While Kohli has received widespread criticism for his dismal form with the bat, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly reckons that the star batter will soon return to form.

Speaking on India Today, Ganguly stated:

"Let him practice, let him play matches. He is a big player and has scored plenty of runs. I am hopeful that he will make a comeback. He is just not being able to score a century and I believe he will find his form in the Asia Cup."

India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

