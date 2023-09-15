[Watch] Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets during IND vs BAN Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli was rested for the side's final Super 4's match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

Kohli used the time to work on his batting. The seasoned campaigner was seen sweating it out on the nets during the match as he geared up for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka.

A video of Kohli's net session was shared by one of his fan clubs on social media, and it has since gone viral. Several users praised the former captain for his commitment.

Notably, Kohli endured a batting failure in India's opening match against Pakistan, getting out for just four runs. Furthermore, he didn't get a chance to bat in the subsequent fixture against Nepal, as the Men in Blue completed a 10-wicket win.

The right-handed batter made amends with a spectacular knock against Pakistan in the Super 4's. He notched up his 47th ODI century, remaining unbeaten on 122.

Kohli failed to score big against Sri Lanka in the Super 4's, managing just three runs in 12 balls. He will be eager to bounce back by delivering with the bat in the all-important summit clash.

Virat Kohli entertained fans by running in a funny manner while carrying drinks during IND vs BAN Super 4 match

Virat Kohli may not have been a part of India's playing XI for the game against Bangladesh, but he still managed to entertain fans with his antics early in the contest.

After the fall of a wicket, Kohli was the first one to sprint into the ground with drinks for his teammates. Interestingly, he was seen running in a funny manner, leaving the onlookers in splits.

Apart from Kohli, the Indian team management also rested the likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav for the dead rubber. Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav replaced them in the playing XI.