[Watch] Virat Kohli top edges on 56 as Glenn Maxwell gets a third wicket in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell dismissed Virat Kohli in the third ODI against India in Rajkot.

The incident occurred in the 27th over of the innings as Kohli (56 off 61) looked strong in India's pursuit of 353. Maxwell bowled short and the 34-year-old got a top edge after going for a pull shot. Steve Smith covered good ground from mid-wicket running back to take the catch as Australia made the decisive breakthrough.

Kohli had reached his half-century in only the previous over with a boundary off Cameron Green. The off-spinner finished with figures of 4/40 in 10 overs. Along with Kohli, Maxwell dismissed Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar.

Glenn Maxwell got out cheaply in the first innings

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the veteran all-rounder returning in Rajkot after missing the first two ODIs due to not being fully fit, he struggled with the bat. The 34-year-old managed only 5 runs off 7 balls before Jasprit Bumrah yorked him with a stunning delivery, hitting the off-stump.

Australia won the toss and choose to bat first, with Pat Cummins returning as captain. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh set the tone for a formidable total of 352 on the back of a 78-run opening partnership. Warner spearheaded with a 34-ball 56, while Mitchell Marsh fell agonizingly short of his 2nd ODI hundred, walking back for 96 off 84.

Marsh combined to add 137 off 120 with Steve Smith, who cracked a 61-ball 74. With the pitch getting slower and the ball getting softer, Marnus Labuschagne's brisk 72 was critical as it helped the tourists set 353 for India to win.

While Australia have already lost the series, a win here would break their five-match losing streak and give them confidence ahead of the World Cup. The five-time world champions' first World Cup game is also against India in Chennai.