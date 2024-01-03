[Watch] Virat Kohli vibes to ‘Ram Siya Ram’ song with folded hands and archery gesture during IND vs SA 2nd Test 

Virat Kohli vibed to the tune of ‘Ram Siya Ram’ song during the first session of Day 1 in the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

In a video doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Kohli folded his hands and made an archery sign to pay his respects to Lord Rama while fielding during the opening session. According to the legend of Ramayana, Lord Rama defeated Ravana with a bow and arrow, which also signified the victory of good over evil in Hindu mythology.

The song is usually played when Indian-origin South Africa player Keshav Maharaj comes out to bat.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Coming to Kohli, the right-handed batter top-scored for India in the first Test with scores of 76 and 38 in his two innings combined. His 76 in the third innings could not save the visitors from losing by an inning and 32 runs to go 1-0 down in the two-match Test series.

Kohli has amassed 833 runs in eight Tests at an average of 52.06, including two tons and four half-centuries, in South Africa. The 35-year-old will be looking to continue his purple patch with the bat against the Proteas when India go out to bat.

Mohammed Siraj steals the show as India bundle out South Africa for 55 in the 1st inning

A clinical bowling performance from Mohammed Siraj helped India bundle out South Africa for just 55 runs in 23.2 overs in their first inning. Siraj finished with a career-best spell of 6/15, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets apiece.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verrynne top scored with 15, while David Bedingham (12) was the only second batter to reach double figures.

Expand Tweet

The visitors will now look to consolidate with the bat after a stellar bowling performance and earn a 1-1 in the series. India were bundled out for 245 and 131 in the opening Test.

Follow the IND vs SA 2nd Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App